Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US announces US$2.1 billion arms package for Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US announces US$2.1 billion arms package for Ukraine

US announces US$2.1 billion arms package for Ukraine

Patriot missile launchers acquired from the US last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb 6, 2023. (File photo: AP/Michal Dyjuk)

10 Jun 2023 01:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Jun 9) announced a US$2.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, just as Kyiv appeared to be opening its long-awaited counter-offensive aimed at driving Russia from the country.

The package included missiles for Patriot air defence systems, artillery rounds, drones and laser-guided rocket system munitions.

The new arms, illustrate "the continued commitment to both Ukraine's critical near-term capabilities as well as the enduring capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term", the Pentagon said in a statement.

It took to US$40.4 billion the value of military supplies the United States has provided Ukraine since early 2021, most of it since Russia invaded the country on Feb 24, 2022.

It came at a crucial point in the war. Ukraine has been stockpiling weaponry and training forces in preparation for a likely grueling land campaign to try to force Russian troops to retreat from the large sections of southeastern and southern Ukraine which they occupy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Friday that the offensive has begun, amid reports that Ukrainian troops have launched assaults at three key points along the long front.

Related:

Source: AFP/lk

Related Topics

United States Ukraine Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.