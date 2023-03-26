More than two dozen dead after tornado tears across Mississippi

Rescuers combed through rubble on Saturday (Mar 25) after a powerful storm tore across Mississippi overnight, killing at least 25 people there and another in Alabama, leveling dozens of buildings and spawning at least one devastating tornado.

The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 274km long, according to preliminary information, said Nicholas Price, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi.

Video taken in the town of Rolling Fork, a town of 1,700 in western Mississippi that was hit hardest, showed homes reduced to rubble, tree trunks snapped like twigs and cars that had been tossed aside. The town's water tower lay twisted on the ground.

Governor Tate Reeves, who visited the tornado-struck town of Silver City, declared a state of emergency in the affected areas.

"The scale of the damage and loss is evident everywhere affected today," he wrote on Twitter. "Homes, businesses ... entire communities."

In Alabama, which was also struck by the same storm system, rescuers pulled a man from the mud when his trailer was overturned, but the man died from his injuries, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. That appeared to be the only reported death in that state as of Saturday afternoon.

US President Joe Biden described the images from Mississippi as "heartbreaking" and said in a statement that he had spoken with Reeves and offered his condolences and full federal support for the recovery.

"To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans, we will do everything we can to help," Biden said. "We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover."

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Deanne Criswell will travel to Mississippi on Sunday, the White House said. Criswell told CNN that FEMA already had staff on the ground and that the American Red Cross was helping to set up shelters for people whose homes were destroyed.