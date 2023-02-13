What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

Then on Friday, US fighter jets downed another object off northern Alaska, the military said, adding it was "within US sovereign airspace over US territorial water". It lacked any system of propulsion or control, officials said.

On Saturday, a US F-22 jet, acting on US and Canadian orders, downed a "high-altitude airborne object" over Canada's central Yukon territory, about 160km from the US border, saying it posed a threat to civilian flight. Canada described it as cylindrical and smaller than the initial balloon. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand would not speculate on whether it originated in China.

On Sunday, Biden ordered US warplanes to down an unidentified object over Lake Huron "out of an abundance of caution", a senior administration official said.

The object was described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it, and was not deemed to be a military threat to anything on the ground, but could have posed a hazard to civil aviation as it flew at about 6,000m Michigan, the official said.

US Senate majority leader Charles Schumer, who was briefed by the Biden administration following the incident over the Yukon, said on Sunday - before the Lake Huron incident - that the previous two objects were likely balloons, "but much smaller than the first one", both flying at around 12,200m.

Officials described the second and third objects as about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.