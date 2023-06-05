US Navy shows Chinese warship's 'unsafe interaction' near Taiwan

TAIPEI: The United States Navy has released a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a US destroyer in the sensitive waterway, a risky incident amid deteriorating Sino-US ties.

The encounter comes as both countries have traded blame for not holding military talks - with disagreements between the two over everything from trade and Taiwan to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and raises the spectre of future face-offs that could spiral out of control.

The US military said the USS Chung-Hoon, a destroyer; and Canada's HSMC Montreal, a frigate, were conducting a "routine" transit of the strait on Saturday when the Chinese ship cut in front of the US vessel, coming within 137m.

In the video, released by the US Navy late on Sunday (Jun 4), a Chinese warship can clearly be seen sailing across the path of the Chung-Hoon in calm waters. The Chung-Hoon does not change course.

A voice can be heard in English, apparently sending a radio message to the Chinese ship, warning against "attempts to limit freedom of navigation", though the exact wording is unclear because of wind noise.