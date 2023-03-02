US unveils new cybersecurity strategy with tighter regulations

The White House on Thursday (Mar 2) announced a new cybersecurity strategy in the latest effort by the US government to bolster its cyber defenses amid a steady increase in hacking and digital crimes targeting the country.

The strategy, which is intended to guide future policy, urges tighter regulation of existing cybersecurity practices across industries and improved collaboration between the government and private sector.

It comes after a series of high-profile hacking incidents by domestic and foreign actors against the United States and amid the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in which cyber warfare has featured prominently.

The strategy names China and Russia as the most prominent cybersecurity threats to the United States.