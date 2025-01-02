New Orleans truck attack: What we know so far

NEW ORLEANS: The United States saw 2025 begin with a violent attack, after a man drove deliberately at high speed into a crowd of New Year's revellers in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens more.

Here is what we know so far.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A US citizen drove a white Ford pickup truck flying an Islamic State flag into throngs of people celebrating the New Year in the French Quarter, the Louisiana city's most iconic tourist district, around 3.15am (0915 GMT), according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He crashed the vehicle, then opened fire and died in a shootout with police, who said he had driven with the aim of killing as many people as possible.

He had rented the truck on popular carsharing app Turo, authorities said.