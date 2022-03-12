US imposes new sanctions on Russian billionaire, Putin spokesman's family

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers in the latest punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has faced a slew of measures since launching its Feb 24 invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War II. Those hit by Friday's sanctions include 10 people on the board of VTB Bank, the second-largest lender in Russia, and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was targeted on Mar 3. Friday's measures extend to his wife and two adult children. They lead "luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov's civil servant salary", the Treasury said in a news release.

The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.