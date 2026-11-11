US attempts new peace push at first Russia-Ukraine talks in nine months

ABU DHABI: Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Nov 10) for their first peace talks since February as US President Donald Trump's envoys launched a new push to end the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the US-brokered meeting as very productive, without giving details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the talks "constructive and quite substantive", and said they had included humanitarian and security issues.

Addressing reporters later in Denmark, Zelenskyy said he was pleased with messages he had been receiving from the two US presidential envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"I see changes. I am very happy about what I hear," Zelenskyy said.

"The release of prisoners (of war) is a priority. They spoke in detail about the substance of security guarantees for Ukraine and the foundations for ensuring these guarantees function over the long term," he posted on X.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said it was too early to assess the meeting ahead of a second day of talks on Wednesday.

The meeting followed US contacts with both sides in recent weeks that Kushner said had narrowed gaps between their positions.

"We are encouraged by the constructive discussions today," Kushner wrote on X after the first day wrapped up.