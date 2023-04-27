Is the US' pledge to share nuclear planning insights with South Korea enough to deter North Korean threat?

Gaps remain in the United States’ commitment to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning in the event of any conflict with North Korea, said observers on Thursday (Apr 27).

The pledge came after Wednesday’s White House talks between US President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol, which covered issues including North Korea, trade and the Ukraine war.

South Korea also renewed its promise not to pursue nuclear weapons of its own, amid anxiety over Pyongyang's growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

SOUTH KOREA’S COMMITMENT TO NOT OBTAIN NUCLEAR WEAPONS

“Usually when we talk about extended deterrence, it's one country trying to deter an enemy country from attacking its ally,” said Dr Justin Hastings, senior visiting research fellow at the National University of Singapore East Asian Institute’s Korea Centre.