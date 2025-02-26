Trump to sell 'gold card' US visas for US$5 million

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump unveiled plans on Tuesday (Feb 25) to sell new "gold card" residency permits for a price of US$5 million each - and said Russian oligarchs may be eligible.

Trump said sales of the new visa, a high-price version of the traditional green card, would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the US national deficit.

"We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about US$5 million," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The Republican president, who has made the deportation of millions of undocumented migrants a priority of his second term, said the new card would be a route to highly prized US citizenship.

"A lot of people are going to want to be in this country, and they'll be able to work and provide jobs and build companies," Trump said. "It'll be people with money."

Sales of the cards would start in about two weeks, Trump added.