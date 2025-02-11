Trump signs executive orders on steel, aluminium tariffs

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Feb 10) made good on a promise to slap 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, stepping up a long-promised trade war despite warnings from Europe and China.

The Republican president had unveiled the policy on Sunday aboard Air Force One while flying to the Super Bowl in Louisiana.

Before he signed executive orders imposing the measures, global stock markets rose as traders with "tariff fatigue" appeared to shrug off Trump's plans.

"Today I'm simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminium," Trump said in the Oval Office. "It's 25 per cent without exceptions or exemptions."

He also signalled that he would look at imposing additional tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals and computer chips.