Biden shrugs off age concerns, saying 'I feel good'

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden on Wednesday (Apr 26) addressed the elephant in the room of his 2024 re-election bid: The fact that he is already the oldest ever president and would be 86 when he stepped down if he wins.

The veteran Democrat rarely talks about his age.

But polls show it is a matter of overwhelming concern for voters - and one his Republican opponent will weaponize.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the day after the low-key launch of his campaign via video, the 80-year-old president said it was normal for people to ask questions.

He admitted he had thought hard about the issue himself.