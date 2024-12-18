US repatriates two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The US Department of Defense on Wednesday (Dec 18) announced the repatriation of two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysia, where the government said it was planning a reintegration programme for the two men.

Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep had each pled guilty to multiple offences before a military commission, the defence department said in a statement.

"In consultation with our partners in Malaysia, we completed the requirements for responsible transfer," the department said in a statement.

Sentences of confinement for approximately five years for both of the men had been approved in June, when it was recommended they be repatriated, or transferred to a third country to serve the remainder of those sentences, the department said.

Malaysia's Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution confirmed the government had received the two Guantanamo Bay detainees and said the process was based on the principles of human rights and universal justice.

Saifuddin said they were handed over by the US government after being detained since 2006 at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and would be given a tailored programme for their reintegration.

"The government has planned a comprehensive reintegration programme specifically for both individuals, which includes support services, welfare, and health screenings," he said.

The two men had pled guilty to offences that included murder in violation of laws on war, intentionally causing serious bodily injury, conspiracy, and destruction of property, according to the defence department statement.