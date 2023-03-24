US imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar, targets jet fuel suppliers

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Mar 24) announced further sanctions against Myanmar, targeting people and entities tied to Myanmar's military as Washington seeks to increase pressure on the ruling junta following the 2021 coup.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on two people and six entities connected to Myanmar's military that Washington accused of enabling its continuing atrocities, including through the import, storage and distribution of jet fuel to the military.

Since a junta seized power in February 2021, Myanmar has been plunged into chaos, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts following a bloody crackdown on opponents.

The Treasury said the military has continued to commit atrocities and violence against the people of Myanmar since the coup and said it has increasingly relied on air strikes in civilian populated areas, citing an air strike on the village of Let Yet Kone in central Burma that impacted a school and one in the northern state of Kachin that killed as many as 80 people.