US tech giants remain valuable despite recent layoffs, can invest in promising areas like AI: Observers

SAN FRANCISCO: It has been a rough year for technology companies in the United States, especially for entrepreneurs from around the world who have flocked to Silicon Valley to realise their tech dreams.

The impact of higher interest rates and slower-than-expected growth have brought some of Silicon Valley's high-flying companies down to earth.

However, US tech giants remain among the world’s most valuable firms despite recent layoffs and financial woes, said observers.

They can use their resources to invest heavily in promising areas such as artificial intelligence, which could shape the coming decades.