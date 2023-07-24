UN Command says it is in 'conversation' with North Korea over US soldier

SEOUL: The United Nations Command has started a conversation with Pyongyang over American soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea last week, its deputy commander said on Monday (Jul 24).

"A conversation has commenced with the KPA through the mechanism of the armistice agreement," Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison said at a press briefing, referring to North Korea's military, the Korean People's Army.

The UN Command is a United States-led multinational force that oversees the Korean War truce. The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice and not a peace treaty.

"The primary concern for us is for Private King's welfare," Harrison said, adding that the incident was "still subject to investigation".

Harrison said that, under the armistice agreement, there was a mechanism allowing the UN Command to communicate with the North's military in the Joint Security Area (JSA).