Yoon, Biden kick off visit cementing US-South Korean ties

WASHINGTON: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and United States President Joe Biden visited the Korean War Memorial in Washington on Tuesday (Apr 25) ahead of formal White House meetings set to deepen the vital US-South Korean alliance.

Yoon, on a six-day tour of the US, inspected NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center just outside Washington earlier in the day, along with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery before joining Biden at the war memorial, which depicts life-sized steel statues of US soldiers marching during the 1950-53 conflict against the communist North Korean forces.

On Wednesday, Yoon and his wife Kim Keon-hee will arrive at the White House for what is only the second full-fledged state visit of the Biden era, following that of France's Emmanuel Macron.

This will feature lavish ceremonial events and a gala White House dinner.