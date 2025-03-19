Missing US student's parents believe she drowned on holiday in Dominican Republic

The parents of a young Indian woman, a US resident, have asked authorities in the Dominican Republic to legally declare her dead after she went missing on a spring break trip, according to a letter released by a police source on Monday (Mar 17).
Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old pre-med student at the University of Pittsburgh, went missing on Mar 6 - two days before an international day of activism for women's rights - during a spring break trip to Punta Cana.
Konanki had arrived in the Caribbean nation three days earlier and had been staying in an upscale hotel on the eastern coast. She was last seen in early-morning surveillance footage making her way to the nearby beach with a group of friends.
Her clothes were later discovered on a beach nearby.
Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, in a letter to the Dominican police, said that declaring their 20-year-old daughter Sudiksha dead would allow them to "begin the grieving process" after investigations concluded she had drowned.
"Following an extensive search, Dominican authorities have concluded that Sudiksha is believed to have drowned ... the individual last seen with her is cooperating with the investigation, and no evidence of foul play has been found," the letter said.
"Given these circumstances, and after much deliberation, we request that the police department proceed with the legal declaration of her death," it added.
The "individual" is believed to be American Joshua Steven Riibe, 22, who was spotted with Konanki on the morning of Mar 6 by hotel video cameras, according to police.
He has been questioned and was placed under police observation, though authorities say there is no criminal investigation against him.
Riibe had said he met Konanki the night before her disappearance, according to US channel ABC News. He said they were kissing in the sea when they were hit by a strong wave.
After making it out of the water, he said he later saw her walking on the beach before he vomited and fainted.
Shortly after Konanki's disappearance, which sparked an Interpol alert, the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic said it was "extending all assistance in coordination with government authorities".
Asked about the investigation in a weekly press conference on Monday, President Luis Abinader said local authorities were collaborating with officials from the US, including the FBI.
"The investigation is ongoing," he said. "We trust it will have a result in due time."
The Dominican Republic hosted over 11 million tourists last year - around the same as its own population and making it one of the most visited destinations in the Americas.
The US advises "increased caution" for travellers to the country and the FBI on Monday urged spring break tourists to be vigilant.