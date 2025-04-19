US Supreme Court temporarily halts deportations of Venezuelan migrants under wartime law

The US Supreme Court early on Saturday (Apr 19) paused President Donald Trump's administration from deporting Venezuelan men in immigration custody after their lawyers said they were at imminent risk of removal without the judicial review previously mandated by the justices.

"The Government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court," the justices said in a brief, unsigned decision.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented from the decision, issued around 12.55am (12.55pm, Singapore time).

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed urgent requests on Friday in multiple courts, including the Supreme Court, urging immediate action after reporting that some of the men had already been loaded onto buses and were told they were to be deported.

The ACLU said the rapid developments meant the administration was poised to deport the men using a 1798 law that historically has been employed only in wartime without affording them a realistic opportunity to contest their removal - as the Supreme Court had required.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Supreme Court decision.