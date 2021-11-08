'Really, really exciting': Travellers head to United States as entry ban lifted

LONDON/PARIS: Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends in the United States for the first time since the pandemic started took off early on Monday (Nov 8) from London, Paris and other cities following the lifting of US travel restrictions.

The extraordinary US travel restrictions, first imposed in early 2020, had barred access to non-US citizens travelling from 33 countries - including China, India and much of Europe - and had also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada.

From Monday, travellers who can show official proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and have had a recent, negative viral test can again fly to the United States.

"Really, really exciting. I mean, I was meant to go just before COVID happened, and obviously it's been delayed this long, so it's really exciting to finally be able to go," Alice Keane, travelling to Miami to see her sister, said at London's Heathrow airport.

The unprecedented travel ban, first imposed by the Trump administration, has dealt a huge blow to tourism but has also kept loved ones from attending weddings, funerals, or meeting new babies.