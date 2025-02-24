Trump administration eliminating 1,600 USAID jobs in the US

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration said on Sunday (Feb 23) it was placing all personnel at the foreign assistance agency USAID, except leaders and critical staff, on paid administrative leave and eliminating 1,600 positions in the United States.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has led an effort to gut the US Agency for International Development, the main delivery mechanism for American foreign assistance and a critical tool of US "soft power" for winning influence abroad.

"I regret to inform you that you are affected by a Reduction in Force action," said an email sent to one of the workers being fired that was reviewed by Reuters. Those who got the note will be let go from federal service effective Apr 24, the email said.

USAID said on its website that just before midnight on Sunday US Eastern Time, all direct hires except essential workers will be put on leave and 1,600 USAID personnel in the US would be cut.

An earlier notice sent to staff and reviewed by Reuters said about 2,000 US positions would be eliminated.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.