All eyes on Democrats as US barrels toward shutdown deadline

WASHINGTON: The United States government, already shaken by Donald Trump's radical reforms, could begin shutting down entirely this weekend as Democrats grapple with the politically risky option of opposing the president's federal funding plans.

With a Friday (Mar 14) night deadline to fund the government or allow it to start winding down, the Senate is set for a crunch vote ahead of the midnight cut-off on a Trump-backed Bill passed by the House of Representatives.

The package would keep the lights on through September, but Democrats are under immense pressure from their own grassroots to defy Trump and reject a text they say is full of harmful spending cuts.

"If there's a shutdown, even the Democrats admit it will be their fault," Trump told reporters on Thursday.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer - who has long insisted that it is bad politics to shut down the government - indicated he would vote for the Bill, raising hopes for its success.

Others in the minority party - worried that they would be blamed over a stoppage with no obvious exit ramp - also appear ready to incur the wrath of their support base by backing down.

But Schumer has not explicitly told his troops which way to jump, telling reporters "each is making his or her own decision" and the vote remains on a knife edge.