Forced labour concerns a 'convenient' rationale for rebuilding Trump's tariff wall: Analysts

The Trump administration has rebuilt its tariff wall to better withstand future legal challenges, said analysts, with one expert calling the forced labour rationale for the new levies "a convenient excuse" to restore the tariffs struck down by the US Supreme Court earlier this year.

The United States said on Thursday (Jul 23) it would impose tariffs of between 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on imports from 60 trading partners over forced labour concerns, replacing a temporary 10 per cent global duty that expired on Friday.

The new levies, which affect major economies including China, India and the European Union, are imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act – a legal authority that allows Washington to maintain tariffs for a much longer period than the expiring measure.

NEW LEGAL STRATEGY

The move follows a Supreme Court ruling in February that struck down a host of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump last year under emergency powers aimed at reducing the US trade deficit.

Following that legal setback, Trump turned to Section 122 of the Trade Act to impose a temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports. But that authority only allows the duties to remain in force for 150 days, with the measure expiring on Friday.

“I don't think this is about forced labour at all. It was just a convenient excuse to rebuild the tariff wall that got overturned by the Supreme Court in February,” said trade and economic policy expert Deborah Elms.