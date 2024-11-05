The seven states that will decide the US presidency

PENNSYLVANIA (19 Electoral College votes)

Pennsylvania was once reliably Democratic, but these days, they don't come much tighter than the Keystone State.



Republican Trump won the most populous battleground, with 13 million residents, by 0.7 percentage points in 2016. Joe Biden claimed it by 1.2 percentage points in 2020.



Known for its Rust Belt cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been blighted for decades by the steady decline of its industrial manufacturing base.



Trump and Harris have campaigned repeatedly in the eastern state, where the pair held their one and only presidential debate. Trump, who survived an assassination attempt at a July rally in Pennsylvania, is courting the rural white population and warning that migrants are overwhelming small towns.



Harris is touting recent infrastructure wins, and in Pittsburgh she outlined plans to invest US$100 billion in manufacturing, a key issue for state residents.