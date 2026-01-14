US capture of Venezuela’s Maduro sparks debate on state interference; what China and India’s responses reveal

ASIA'S TWO LARGEST ECONOMIES

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Jan 4 said Beijing cannot accept any country acting as the “world's judge”, adding that “the sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected under international law”.

Dylan Loh, associate professor of public policy and global affairs at Nanyang Technological University, said China’s response was largely expected, noting that Beijing was among “the strongest and most unequivocal” in condemning the US.

He contrasted this with the broader European response, which he described as more muted.

“They made the usual references to international law, operating within UN principles and whatnot, (but) they have skirted around the issue by not directly calling (US President Donald) Trump or the US out in the direct way that China has done,” he added.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs released a statement the day after the US action, saying developments in Venezuela were “a matter of deep concern”, while urging all parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue.

Chong Ja Ian, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said China has made long-standing commitments to supporting Venezuela and has significant economic exposure through investments and loans.

India, by contrast, has a far more limited relationship with Caracas, he noted.

“What the US intervention into Venezuela has demonstrated is that for all the support that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) provides – economically, politically, diplomatically – at least when it's far away, there's little that Beijing can practically do if other actors so choose to sort of intervene and try to reconfigure the politics.”