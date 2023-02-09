White House rejects report that US was behind Nord Stream sabotage

WASHINGTON: The White House flatly rejected Wednesday (Feb 8) a new report by veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that the US was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year.

In a self-published report, Hersh wrote that US Navy divers helped by Norway had planted explosives on the pipelines running under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany last June and detonated them three months later.

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson described the Hersh report, published on his page on the Substack web service, as "complete fiction".

A Central Intelligence Agency spokesperson echoed the White House denial, calling the report "completely and utterly false".

The September explosions were blamed by Western countries on Russia, adding to the anger against Moscow in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

But so far investigations by Swedish, Danish and German authorities have not pinned the blame on any one country or actor.