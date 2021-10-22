United States would come to Taiwan's defence: Joe Biden

BALTIMORE: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (Oct 21) the United States would come to Taiwan's defence and had a commitment to defend the island.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said at a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defence.

Biden said people should not worry about Washington's military strength because "China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we're the most powerful military in the history of the world".

"What you do have to worry about is whether or not they're going to engage in activities that would put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake," Biden said.