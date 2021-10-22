Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

United States would come to Taiwan's defence: Joe Biden
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

United States would come to Taiwan's defence: Joe Biden

United States would come to Taiwan's defence: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after participating in a ceremony for state and national Teachers of the Year at the White House in Washington, US on Oct 18, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

22 Oct 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 10:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BALTIMORE: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (Oct 21) the United States would come to Taiwan's defence and had a commitment to defend the island.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said at a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defence.

Biden said people should not worry about Washington's military strength because "China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we're the most powerful military in the history of the world".

"What you do have to worry about is whether or not they're going to engage in activities that would put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake," Biden said.

Related:

Military tensions between Taiwan and China are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said this month, adding that China will be capable of mounting a "full-scale" invasion by 2025.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

United States Taiwan Joe Biden

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us