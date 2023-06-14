United US House backs measure calling on Russia to release WSJ reporter

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives voted unanimously on Tuesday (Jun 13) for a resolution calling on Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in Russia for three months.

The vote was 422-0 in favour of the non-binding measure.

Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested in March on espionage charges after Russia's FSB security service accused him of collecting military secrets in the city of Yekaterinburg. Gershkovich and his employer deny the charges.

He was initially remanded in custody until May 29, but a court last month extended his detention until Aug 30.

The United States says he has been wrongfully detained and has called for his immediate release.