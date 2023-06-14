Logo
World

United US House backs measure calling on Russia to release WSJ reporter
World

United US House backs measure calling on Russia to release WSJ reporter

United US House backs measure calling on Russia to release WSJ reporter

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia on Apr 18, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)

14 Jun 2023 06:58AM
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives voted unanimously on Tuesday (Jun 13) for a resolution calling on Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in Russia for three months.

The vote was 422-0 in favour of the non-binding measure.

Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested in March on espionage charges after Russia's FSB security service accused him of collecting military secrets in the city of Yekaterinburg. Gershkovich and his employer deny the charges.

He was initially remanded in custody until May 29, but a court last month extended his detention until Aug 30.

The United States says he has been wrongfully detained and has called for his immediate release.

The resolution does not have the force of law, but backers said it underscored the strength of support not only for the release of Gershkovich but also for other Americans and US residents held in Russia, including Paul Whelan, who has been detained there since December 2018.

"I want to assure Evan's friends, his coworkers, and especially his family that I’ve met with, that we will continue our fight every day until we bring him home to you," Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in remarks urging support for the resolution.

The vote came as the Republican-controlled House resumed voting on Tuesday after hard-right Republicans blocked votes for days as a protest over a debt ceiling deal between Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic President Joe Biden.

Gershkovich is being detained at a time when relations between Washington and Moscow are at the lowest point since the Cold War because of Russia's February 2022 invasion of, and US support for Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/at

