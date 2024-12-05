New York police hunt for man who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

NEW YORK: New York police were searching on Thursday (Dec 5) for the man who killed UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson in a brazen attack outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel and was last seen fleeing into Central Park.

Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was shot from behind on Wednesday morning in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait.

It came just before the company's annual investor conference at the Hilton on Sixth Avenue.

The words "deny", "defend" and "depose" were carved into the shell casings found at the scene, police sources told ABC and the New York Post.

Reuters has not independently verified that information. The words mirror the title of a book critical of the insurance industry published in 2010 titled Delay Deny Defend.

Investigators have not yet named a suspect and were still looking for a motive, the New York City Police Department said during a press conference on Wednesday morning. They have not provided a briefing since.