UNRWA stops aid delivery via key Gaza-Israel crossing

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has halted the delivery of aid through the key Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza because of safety fears, its chief said on Sunday (Dec 1).

"The road out of this crossing has not been safe for months. On Nov 16, a large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini posted on X.

"Yesterday, we tried to bring in a few food trucks on the same route. They were all taken," he added, warning hunger was "rapidly deepening" in Gaza.

"The humanitarian operation has become unnecessarily impossible," he said.