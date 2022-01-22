Unsigned Trump order told Pentagon to seize voting machines: Politico

WASHINGTON: A draft executive order written by Donald Trump's White House in the weeks after his defeat in the 2020 election directed the nation's top military leader to seize voting machines, a report said Friday (Jan 21).

The explosive document, released by the National Archives and obtained by Politico, highlights the extreme measures Trump may have been willing to take to cling to power against the will of voters who picked Joe Biden to be their next president.

Dated Dec 16 2020, the order sought to appoint a special counsel to bring charges on any fraud allegations that arose from the seizures. But it was never signed.

It is among 750-plus records turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol assault after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's appeal to block their release.

"Effective immediately, the Secretary of Defense shall seize, collect, retain and analyse all machines, equipment, electronically stored information, and material records required for retention," says the three-page draft.