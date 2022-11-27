'Little by little': Ukraine grinds away on the northeastern front

KHARKIV REGION: The motivation to keep fighting the Russians is simple for Viking, a Ukrainian soldier near the northeastern frontlines as cold weather and artillery onslaughts bogs down both sides. He wants revenge.

"I can say that the hardest thing for me is the death of my friends. I had motivation before ... But the anger, aggression and hatred reinforces it," says Viking, the nom de guerre of the 26-year-old tank gunner.

But despite the heavy losses incurred by the Ukrainian military over nine months of fighting since the Russian invasion in February, Viking and others in his tank platoon remain confident they will win the war.

"We plan to push the Russians to the borders and even further," he laughs.

His platoon took part in the breakthrough offensive in September that crushed the Russian's northeastern flank, sending their troops in a desperate flight east over the Oskil River in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.