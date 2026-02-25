US abstains in UN vote voicing support for Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly voiced support for Ukraine on Tuesday (Feb 24) on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, with the United States among countries abstaining from the vote.

The assembly passed a resolution saying it was committed to "the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders".

It passed by a tally of 107 countries in favour, 12 against and 51 abstentions, which included the United States.

The resolution also called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and "comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

The US delegation had pressed for a separate vote on paragraphs involving Ukraine's territorial integrity and international law, but this idea was rejected.

The transition from Joe Biden to Donald Trump in the White House last year has seen firm, unconditional US support for Ukraine cool dramatically.

Trump has brought Russian leader Vladimir Putin back in from the diplomatic cold, and Washington has repeatedly refused to condemn the Russian invasion of 2022.

US deputy ambassador Tammy Bruce said she welcomed the UN appeal for a ceasefire.

But she said the resolution includes "language that is likely to distract" from diplomatic efforts to end the war rather than support them. She did not identify these words.

Still, leaders of the G7 global powers, including Trump, on Tuesday reaffirmed their "unwavering support for Ukraine" in a statement on the fourth anniversary of the invasion.