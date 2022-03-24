US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, the Biden administration announced on Thursday (Mar 24), after a month of bombardments touched off Europe's fastest-moving refugee crisis since the end of World War ll.

The announcement coincided with US President Joe Biden's meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday to coordinate the Western response to the crisis.

More than 3.5 million people have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, according to the United Nations, straining support systems in the neighbouring European countries receiving them.

Russia calls the assault on Ukraine a "special operation".

The Biden administration said in a statement it would use "the full range of legal pathways", including the refugee resettlement programme, for Ukrainians seeking to come to the United States.

Reuters previously reported the Biden administration will also utilise family-based visas or another temporary process known as "humanitarian parole".