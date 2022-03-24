Logo
World

US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war
World

File photo. A woman holds a child as people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine queue at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine on Mar 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra)

24 Mar 2022 09:39PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 10:08PM)
WASHINGTON: The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, the Biden administration announced on Thursday (Mar 24), after a month of bombardments touched off Europe's fastest-moving refugee crisis since the end of World War ll.

The announcement coincided with US President Joe Biden's meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday to coordinate the Western response to the crisis.

More than 3.5 million people have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, according to the United Nations, straining support systems in the neighbouring European countries receiving them.

Russia calls the assault on Ukraine a "special operation".

The Biden administration said in a statement it would use "the full range of legal pathways", including the refugee resettlement programme, for Ukrainians seeking to come to the United States.

Reuters previously reported the Biden administration will also utilise family-based visas or another temporary process known as "humanitarian parole".

Refugee children read a book as they rest inside the theatre hall of Dom Ukrainski W Przemyslu (Ukrainian House), transformed into temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, on Mar 18, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
File photo. Ukrainian refugees are guided by volunteers to reach a train to Berlin at the main train station in Krakow, Poland on Mar 15, 2022, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
File photo. People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine rest in a temporary refugee centre located at a local track-and-field athletics stadium in Chisinau, Moldova on Mar 4, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Vladislav Culiomza)
Refugees gather in a street as they leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine on Mar 20, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)
Ukrainian refugees gather at the main train station in Krakow, Poland, March 14, 2022 after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

"BURDEN SHARING"

Before the crisis erupted in Ukraine, Biden launched the nation's largest US resettlement programme since the Vietnam War by accepting 80,000 Afghans after US troops left Afghanistan following 20 years of war.

Now he has said the United States would welcome Ukrainians fleeing war, but administration officials have said they believe most will want to stay in Europe where they can travel visa-free and have family and friends.

Eastern European countries, most notably Poland, have received hundreds of thousands of people escaping the Russian shelling of cities and towns across Ukraine. Those countries want additional assistance from other nations to take in refugees, with the European Union set to discuss "fair burden sharing".

The United States has also allocated billions of dollars in economic aid to fleeing Ukrainians and countries hosting them.

