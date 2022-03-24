US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war amid broader aid effort

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion and is pledging US$1 billion in new humanitarian aid, the Biden administration said on Thursday (Mar 24) after a month of bombardments touched off Europe's fastest-moving refugee crisis since the end of World War Two.

The announcement coincided with US President Joe Biden's meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday to coordinate the Western response to the crisis.

More than 3.5 million people have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, putting a strain on the neighbouring European countries receiving them. US lawmakers and advocates have urged Biden to do more to help those seeking refuge in the United States.

A senior Biden official said the administration still expected many Ukrainians to choose to remain in Europe close to their home country but added the US commitment to receive more people would relieve some pressure on European nations currently hosting refugees.

"We recognise that some number of Ukrainians who have fled may wish to come to the United States temporarily," the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The Biden administration said in a statement it would use "the full range of legal pathways" to bring Ukrainians to the United States, including the US refugee resettlement programme.

As part of the effort Ukrainians may enter through existing visa avenues and through a relief programme known as "humanitarian parole", which allows people into the country on an emergency basis, the senior administration official said.

Reuters reported details of the plans earlier this week.