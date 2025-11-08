US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico

The alleged plot would have taken place after Israel, on Apr 1, 2024, attacked the Iranian embassy complex in Damascus, then a close ally of Tehran, killing several top officers of the Revolutionary Guards.



That attack prompted vows of revenge by Iran, which fired missiles and drones against Israel.



A year later, Israel carried out a much more extensive bombing campaign in Iran, which killed more than 1,000 people. The United States, Israel's main ally, joined in bombing key sites of Iran's contested nuclear program.



Iran's cleric-run state has been a critical supporter of Hamas, the armed Palestinian militant group in Gaza that carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.



Israel responded with a relentless campaign that has left most of Gaza in rubble and expanded its military offensive across the region, hitting Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar and Yemen.



Israeli intelligence has accused the Quds Force of plotting against Israeli and Jewish targets overseas.



Australia expelled Iran's ambassador over what it said was Iranian involvement in two arson attacks - against a synagogue in Melbourne and a kosher restaurant in Sydney.



Latin America is not a stranger to violence linked to the Middle East. A bombing at a Jewish centre in 1994 in Buenos Aires killed 85 people, with Argentina and Israel saying it was carried out by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah at the request of Iran.



Iran remains home to a historic Jewish community despite the hostility to Israel by the cleric-run government that took power with the 1979 Islamic revolution.



Mexico, also home to a major Jewish community, has recognised Israel since the early days of the state's existence.



Mexico, which favours non-intervention in international affairs, has taken a more cautious stance on the Gaza war than other leftist-led Latin American countries, backing an investigation into allegations of Israeli war crimes but maintaining diplomatic relations.