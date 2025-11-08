US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico

WASHINGTON: The United States and Israel on Friday (Nov 7) accused Iran of plotting to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, in what would be the latest attempt to take the two countries' conflict to another region.

Israel said that Mexican authorities intervened to stop the attempt to kill the ambassador, Einat Kranz-Neiger.

"We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel's ambassador in Mexico," a statement from Israel's foreign ministry said.

A US official said that the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force initiated the plot in late 2024 and that it was disrupted this year.

The plot allegedly included recruiting operatives out of Iran's embassy in Venezuela, whose leftist president, Nicolas Maduro, has a tactical alliance with Tehran.

"The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat," the US official said on condition of anonymity.

"This is just the latest in a long history of Iran's global lethal targeting of diplomats, journalists, dissidents and anyone who disagrees with them, something that should deeply worry every country where there is an Iranian presence."

The US official did not provide detailed evidence or say how the plot was contained.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations declined to comment. There was no immediate comment from Mexico.