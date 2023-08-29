Logo
US accuses Russia of intimidation after ex-consulate worker charged with spying
US accuses Russia of intimidation after ex-consulate worker charged with spying

A woman uses her mobile phone in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) building on Lubyanka Square in Moscow, Russia, on Jun 24, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

29 Aug 2023 08:40AM
The United States on Monday (Aug 28) accused Moscow of attempting to intimidate and harass US employees after Russian state media reported that a former US consulate worker had been charged by security services with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington.

Russian state news agency TASS quoted the FSB security service as saying that Robert Shonov, a Russian national, relayed information to US embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia's conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential election in Russia.

The FSB said it planned to question US embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov, who has been under arrest since May.

Shonov was employed by the US Consulate General in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok for more than 25 years until Russia in 2021 ordered the termination of the US mission's local staff.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller repeated the US position that the allegations against Shonov, who Washington says was subsequently employed via a company contracted to the US embassy to summarise news reports, "are wholly without merit".

"Russia's targeting of Mr Shonov under the 'confidential cooperation' statute only highlights the increasingly repressive actions the Russian government is taking against its own citizens," Miller said in a statement, adding that Washington was aware the FSB had also summoned two diplomats working at the US embassy in Moscow in connection to the case.

"We strongly protest the Russian security services' attempts - furthered by Russia's state-controlled media - to intimidate and harass our employees," said Miller.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters/ga

