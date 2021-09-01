Logo
US adds Canada to 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid COVID-19
A man pushes a baggage cart wearing a mandatory face mask as a "Healthy Airport" initiative is launched for travel, taking into account social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Jun 23, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

01 Sep 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 05:19AM)
WASHINGTON: The US State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level  3 - reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The department, along with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned on Monday against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

The CDC also raised its COVID-19 travel warning to "level 4: very high" for the US island territories of Puerto Rico and Guam.

Puerto Rico said on Tuesday it would close some private businesses and prohibit alcohol sales after midnight effective Thursday.

The Caribbean island also said it was requiring mandatory use of masks in open places where 50 people or more are gathered and prohibiting elective surgeries, subject to medical criteria, which require the use of post-operative intensive care units.

Source: Reuters/ec

