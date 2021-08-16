Logo
US administers 356.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
US administers 356.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 18, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Beier)

16 Aug 2021 03:43AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 03:43AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 356,433,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning (Aug 15) and distributed 415,957,645 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 355,768,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 14 out of 415,915,655 doses delivered.

The agency said 198,088,722 people had received at least one dose while 168,362,058 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Sunday.

Source: Reuters/ec

