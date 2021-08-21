Logo
World

US administers 360.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
World

US administers 360.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: Jose Espinoza, 27, receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

21 Aug 2021 03:49AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 03:49AM)
The United States has administered 360,634,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday (Aug 20) morning and distributed 426,106,115 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 359,623,380 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug 19 out of 422,175,735 doses delivered.

The agency said 200,421,787 people had received at least one dose while 169,998,983 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00am ET on Friday.

Source: Reuters

