Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

US administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Floyd's Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, on Aug 5, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare)

23 Aug 2021 05:14AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 05:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 362,657,771 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 428,531,345 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

Those figures are up from the 361,684,564 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 428,506,065 doses delivered.

The agency said 201,425,785 people had received at least one dose while 170,821,621 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Sunday.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us