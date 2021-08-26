Logo
US administers 364.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 18, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Beier)

26 Aug 2021 05:32AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 05:33AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 364,842,701 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 430,118,615 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 363,915,792 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 24 out of 428,529,385 doses delivered.

The agency said 202,500,853 people had received at least one dose while 171,773,370 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters/ec

