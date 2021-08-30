Logo
US administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
US administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

30 Aug 2021 04:58AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 05:01AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered.

The agency said 204,435,968 people had received at least one dose while 173,520,211 people were fully vaccinated as of 6am ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 901,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the United States authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Source: Reuters/ec

