US administers 370.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 370,212,027 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday (Aug 31) morning and distributed 441,332,155 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 369,556,911 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug 30 out of 440,026,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 205,026,070 people had received at least one dose while 174,121,529 people were fully vaccinated as of 6am ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 996,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.