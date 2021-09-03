US administers 372.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 372,116,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 445,672,595 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 371,280,129 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sep 1 out of the 443,741,705 doses delivered.

The agency said 205,911,640 people had received at least one dose, while 174,973,937 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6.00am ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 1.15 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.