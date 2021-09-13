Logo
US administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination centre at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, on Feb 23, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

13 Sep 2021 05:47AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 05:47AM)
The United States has administered 380,241,903 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday (Sep 12) morning and distributed 456,755,755 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 379,472,220 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sep 11, out of 456,755,075 doses delivered.

The agency said 209,437,152 people had received at least one dose while 178,692,875 people are fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 1.78 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Source: Reuters

