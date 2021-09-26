Logo
US administers 389.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
FILE PHOTO: A registered nurse applies a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Sarasota Hospital patient technician Carol Garcia at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

26 Sep 2021 03:24AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 03:24AM)
The United States has administered 389,372,689 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday  (Sep 25) morning and distributed 471,821,155 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those totals are up from the 388,567,109 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Sep 24, out of 470,630,875 doses delivered.

The agency said 213,177,462 people had received at least one dose, while 183,353,326 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00am ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 2.5 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when US authorities authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens.

 

Source: Reuters

