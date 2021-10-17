Logo
US administers 407.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
FILE PHOTO: A person receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Acres Home Multi-Service Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

17 Oct 2021 04:06AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 04:06AM)
The United States has administered 407,446,961 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday (Oct 16)  morning and distributed 494,918,755 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Thee figures are up from the 406,570,875 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct 15 out of 493,139,295 doses delivered.

The agency said 218,562,924 people had received at least one dose while 188,902,483 people were fully vaccinated as of 6am ET Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 10.1 million people have received a booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since Aug 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for those with compromised immune systems. The authorisation for booster shots has since been broadened to a wider population.

Source: Reuters

