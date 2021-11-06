Logo
US administers 428 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

06 Nov 2021 05:18AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 05:18AM)
The United States has administered 428,006,540 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday  (Nov 5) morning and distributed 531,287,645 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 426,728,092 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov 4, out of 528,775,895 doses delivered.

The agency said 222,902,939 people had received at least one dose, while 193,425,862 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00am ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 22.3 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorised by the US health regulator on Oct. 20.

Source: Reuters

